Compete against friends and family in our weekly online quiz - the Saturday Social.

There are 13 questions in total - simply scroll down to the bottom of the page for the answers.

QUESTION 2

1. TRUE OR FALSE? Queen Camilla is older than King Charles?

2. WHO AM I? Name the celebrity pictured above?

3. ODD ONE OUT: Which one of these colours is the odd one out?

BLUE, GREEN, INDIGO, ORANGE, PINK, RED, VIOLET, YELLOW

4. REMEMBER WHEN? The following events all occurred in a year in living memory. Do you know the year?

▶ The UK voted to leave the European Union

▶ Kim Kardashian West was held at gunpoint in Paris

▶ Donald Trump won the US election

▶ Rule the World won the Grand National at Aintree

5. WHAT'S COOKING: Can you name these well-known cake/slices that have layers of pink and yellow sponge sandwiching a vanilla flavour filling?

QUESTION 5

6. QUESTION OF SPORT: Roughly how far in the Epsom Derby run over?

7. POPTEASER: Which singer had a global hit with Gangnam Style?

8. WORDWISE: What is the meaning of the word, GRIFFONAGE?

▶ Illegible handwriting

▶ General principle

▶ Spray from wave crests

9. WHO... appeared as Bilbo Baggins in the Hobbit film trilogy?

10. WHAT… classic cocktail traditionally contains these five ingredients - white rum, sugar (or sugar cane juice), lime juice, soda water, and mint?

11. WHY... was Robert Prevost in the news this week?

12. ON… the original London Monopoly board, name the four train stations.

13. WHERE AM I? Name this famous American city and the state it is in.

QUESTION 13

ANSWERS: 1 True - the King is 76, the Queen 77; 2 BBC Breakfast host Naga Munchetty; 3 Pink - the others all all colours in a rainbow; 4 2016; 5 Angel Slices or Angel Cake; 6 One mile and four furlongs or about 1½ miles; 7 South Korean singer and rapper Psy; 8 Illegible handwriting; 9 Martin Freeman; 10 Mojito; 11 He was elected as the new Pope; 12 Fenchurch Street, Liverpool Street, Marylebone and King's Cross; 13 Las Vegas, Nevada.