1. TRUE OR FALSE? Sweden has the most islands of any country in the world?

2. PICTURE QUIZ? Pictured above is the cast of TV show Friends - but do you know all six actors, plus who was the youngest and oldest?

3. ODD ONE OUT: Which of these countries is the odd one out?

CUBA; FIJI; GRENADA; JAMAICA; MARTINIQUE; TOBAGO

4. REMEMBER WHEN? The following events all occurred in a year in living memory. Do you know the year?

▶ Margaret Thatcher and Nelson Mandela both died

▶ Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson retired

▶ Sam Bailey won the 10th series of the X Factor

▶ Andy Murray became the first British man to win Wimbledon since 1936

5. WHAT'S COOKING: Pictured below is a tasty-looking hummus dip, but what is the main ingredient of hummus?

6. QUESTION OF SPORT: Which team knocked Manchester City, Aston Villa and Arsenal out of this season’s Champions League?

7. POPTEASER: Which country won the Eurovision Song Contest earlier this month?

8. WORDWISE: What is the meaning of the word, CURMUDGEON

▶ Miser

▶ Oak club

▶ Insignificant quantity

9. HOW... many bones are there in a human ear?

10. WHAT… is the surname of the singer Adele - best known for worldwide hits such as Easy On Me and Someone Like You?

11. WHICH... global brand used the advertising slogan ‘Good things come to those who wait’?

12. WHO… won I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! last year?

13. WHERE AM I? Unfortunately, this famous tree is no longer standing, but where was this picture taken?

ANSWERS: 1 Correct - Sweden has an estimated 267,570 islands but only 984 are inhabited; 2 In age order the actors are Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe), Courteney Cox (Monica), Matt LeBlanc (Joey), David Schwimmer (Ross), Matthew Perry (Chandler) and Jennifer Aniston (Rachel); 3 They are all islands in the Carribean apart from Fiji which is in the Pacific; 4 2013; 5 Chickpeas (or garbanzo beans); 6 Paris Saint-Germain; 7 Austria with Wasted Love, performed by JJ; 8 A miser; 9 Three; 10 Adkins; 11 Guinness; 12 Danny Jones; 13 Sycamore Gap at Hadrian's Wall in Northumberland.