Compete against friends and family in our weekly online quiz - the Saturday Social!

There are 13 questions in total - simply scroll down to the bottom of the page for the answers.

QUESTION 2

1. TRUE OR FALSE? A reindeer’s eyes turn red in winter to help them see better in the dark Arctic winters.

2. WHO AM I? Who is the well-known face pictured above?

3. ODD ONE OUT: Which one of these trees is the odd one out?

Ash, Aspen, Beech, Maple, Oak, Spruce

4. REMEMBER WHEN? The following events all occurred in a year in living memory. Do you know the year?

▶ Hundreds of people stormed the US Capitol

▶ Captain Sir Tom Moore died at the age of 100

▶ Emma Raducanu won the US Open

▶ Millions of TV viewers finally learnt the identity of the mysterious villain in BBC drama Line of Duty

5. WHAT'S BREWING: In which country has this famous beer been brewed since 1240?

QUESTION 5

6. QUESTION OF SPORT: How many Ashes Test matches will England play against Australia this winter?

7. POPTEASER: Which massive No.1 single starts with these lyrics

I heard that you're settled down

That you found a girl and you're married now?

8. WORDWISE: Do you know the Cockney ryming slang for these three words?

▶ Hair

▶ Hat

▶ Wife

9. WHICH... fictional character worked at 186 Fleet Street?

10. WHAT… type of acid gives a grapefruit its tartness?

11. CAN... you name the seven countries in Europe that start with the letter S?

12. WHEN… does Advent start this year?

13. WHERE AM I? On which London street will you find this historic hotel?

QUESTION 13

ANSWERS: 1 False - they turn blue; 2 Labour’s new deputy leader Lucy Powell; 3 They are all deciduous trees (that lose their leaves) apart from the evergreen spruce; 4 2021; 5 Belgium; 6 Five; 7 Someone Like You by Adele; 8 Hair - Barnet Fair, Hat - tit for tat, Wife - trouble and strife; 9 Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street; 10 Citric acid; 11 San Marino‎, Serbia‎, Slovakia‎, Slovenia, Spain‎, Sweden‎, and Switzerland‎; 12 November 30 - the fourth Sunday before Christmas; 13 Picadilly.