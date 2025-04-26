Compete against friends and family in our weekly online quiz - the Saturday Social.

There are 13 questions in total - simply scroll down to the bottom of the page for the answers.

QUESTION 2 Image 3562577 QUESTION 2 1. TRUE OR FALSE? DNA is an abbreviation for deoxyribonucleic acid.

2. PICTURE QUIZ? Which carmaker produces the model pictured above?

3. ODD ONE OUT: Which one of these football teams is the odd one out?

Aston Villa; Crystal Palace; Newcastle; Old Etonians; Royal Engineers; Spurs.

4. REMEMBER WHEN? The following events all occurred in a year in living memory. Do you know the year?

▶ John Darwin, a man believed to have died five years earlier in a canoeing accident, walked into a police station

▶ Derby were relegated from the Premier League with only 11 points

▶ Madeleine McCann disappeared

▶ Nicolas Sarkozy became the new French president

5. WHAT'S COOKING: Can you name this famous light sponge cake?

QUESTION 5

6. QUESTION OF SPORT: In the last 20 years, only five different players have won the men’s singles title at Wimbledon. How many can you name?

7. POPTEASER: Which American star wrote the hit song I Will Always Love You, famously covered by Whitney Houston?

8. WORDWISE: What is the meaning of the word, FINNIMBRUN

▶ A riverlet, brook or stream

▶ An allergic reaction or rash

▶ A trifle, trinket or knick-knack

9. WHO... reprised the role of trader Gordon Gekko in the 2010 sequel movie Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps?

10. WHAT… is the only planet in our solar system whose English name does not derive from Greek/Roman mythology?

11. WHERE... is the most easterly town in mainland Great Britain?

12. HOW… much is the new minimum wage for over 21s?

13. WHERE AM I? Do you know where this photo was taken?

QUESTION 13

ANSWERS: 1 True; 2 The Mini is produced by BMW; 3 They have all won the FA Cup apart from Crystal Palace; 4 2007; 5 Battenberg cake; 6 Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Andy Murray and Rafael Nadal. 7 Dolly Parton; 8 A trifle, trinket or knick-knack; 9 Michael Douglas; 10 Earth; 11 Lowestoft (Ness Point is the most easterly point); 12 £12.21 per hour; 13 The Thames Barrier.