Police have released images of items that are suspected to have been stolen from outer buildings in the Lynn area.

It was in the Charlock area where a bag, toolbox and chainsaw may have been stolen on Tuesday, October 18.

It follows the arrest of a man in his 30s from King’s Lynn on Saturday on suspicion of attempted burglary.

The chainsaw was found in King's Lynn (60195587)

A bag and toolbox were suspected to have been stolen from an outerbuilding (60195589)

He was taken to Lynn Police Investigation Centre for questioning and has been released on police bail until 17 November 2022.

Anyone who believes they may own the items can contact Sgt Darryl Grief at King’s Lynn Police Station on 101.