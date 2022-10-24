Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Have you lost something in King's Lynn? Police release images of missing items that could have been stolen in burglary

By Lucy Carter
-
lucy.carter@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 17:00, 24 October 2022
 | Updated: 17:26, 24 October 2022

More news, no ads

LEARN MORE

Police have released images of items that are suspected to have been stolen from outer buildings in the Lynn area.

It was in the Charlock area where a bag, toolbox and chainsaw may have been stolen on Tuesday, October 18.

It follows the arrest of a man in his 30s from King’s Lynn on Saturday on suspicion of attempted burglary.

The chainsaw was found in King's Lynn (60195587)
The chainsaw was found in King's Lynn (60195587)
A bag and toolbox were suspected to have been stolen from an outerbuilding (60195589)
A bag and toolbox were suspected to have been stolen from an outerbuilding (60195589)

He was taken to Lynn Police Investigation Centre for questioning and has been released on police bail until 17 November 2022.

Anyone who believes they may own the items can contact Sgt Darryl Grief at King’s Lynn Police Station on 101.

Crime Kings Lynn Lucy Carter
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE