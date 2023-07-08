Home   News   Article

Lewis, 20, missing from Fairstead Estate, KIng’s Lynn

By Jeremy Ransome
Published: 22:08, 08 July 2023

Police are appealing for help to trace a missing man from Lynn.

Lewis Good, aged 20, was last seen at his home address in Shiregreen, Fairstead,, at 2.50pm today (Saturday).

He is described as more than 6ft tall, of a slim build with short blond hair. He has a burn on the inside of his right arm.

MISSING: Lewis Good, 20
He may be wearing black shorts, a navy T-shirt with a depiction of a VW van, and dark blue trainers.

Lewis is considered vulnerable, and officers are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting CAD 457 of July 8.

