Police are appealing for the public’s help to find a man who has gone missing.

David Cross, 35, of South Brink, Wisbech, was last seen on January 31. He was reported missing on Sunday, February 4.

Police have grown increasingly concerned for his welfare and are asking for the public’s help to find him.

David is originally from Lynn, and the majority of his family and friends are believed to live in the area.

He is described as slim build, 5’10”, with dark brown hair and was last seen wearing a grey or black hooded jumper, dark jeans and light trainers.

Anyone who believes they have seen David, or has information on his whereabouts, has been urged to call the police on 999 quoting incident 161 of February 4.