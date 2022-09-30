Have you spotted a large black cat in the North Lynn area?

The cat has been missing for over six days and owners say its unusual that he han't returned home in the evening.

He's been described as a massive but not overweight all black cat with green eyes wearing a engraved paw pendant on black and white cow print collar.

The cat has been missing for over six days (59683063)

The owners of the male cat have recently moved to Grange Estate in North Lynn, owners have wondered if their cat might have wondered back to their old house in West Lynn.

Owner Emily Penman-Lee said: "We moved here recently from West Lynn so it is also possible he has gone home there or tried to and is on his way, so he could even be in South Lynn or town centre area.

"He is quite an explorer, so he truly could be anywhere by now. But he very rarely doesn't come home at night, and has never ever been away longer than two nights. We are now on day 6 without him."

The cat has been missing for over six days (59683065)

Emily would prefer not to publish the cats name, but has said he does respond to a whistle.

She added: "Most importantly, we think he is alive and well, but we assume he has strayed too far and can't find his way home.

"He is a big boy and clearly well looked after with a collar on, so most people would of course not even guess he was a missing cat."

The cat has been described as all black and large (59683069)

If you think you have found the cat, please contact James on 07599843264.