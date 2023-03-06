Police are appealing for help to identify a man after a bicycle was stolen in the Fairstead area.

A BMX bike was stolen from outside a shop off Five Elms in Fairstead in Lynn at about 7.15pm on Friday February 24.

Officers have now released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the theft.

Police are looking to speak to this man in relation to a bike theft in the Fairstead area, photo: Norfolk Police (62819368)

Anyone who recognises him or knows of his whereabouts should contact PC Nick Brennock at King’s Lynn Police Station on 101 quoting investigation number 36/13998/23.

Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.