Have you seen this man? Police want to speak to him in connection with Fairstead bike theft
Published: 15:55, 06 March 2023
| Updated: 15:56, 06 March 2023
Police are appealing for help to identify a man after a bicycle was stolen in the Fairstead area.
A BMX bike was stolen from outside a shop off Five Elms in Fairstead in Lynn at about 7.15pm on Friday February 24.
Officers have now released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the theft.
Anyone who recognises him or knows of his whereabouts should contact PC Nick Brennock at King’s Lynn Police Station on 101 quoting investigation number 36/13998/23.
Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.