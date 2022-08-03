Norfolk Police are appealing for help in searching for a missing man in Lynn.

Tolulope Oladosu is a 35-year-old man from Lynn who was last seen at his home on Gayton Road Monday night at 11.30pm.

He's described as black, approximately 5ft 4 and of slim build with black hair.

Tolulope Oladosu of Gayton Road, King's Lynn has been missing since Tuesday Morning (58405318)

Tolulope was reported missing at 9.48am on Tuesday morning.

He was believed to be wearing blue jeans, a dark polo shirt with white collar and black shoes.

If you know any information or think you've seen Tolulope you should contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting incident number 103 of today's date.