Two brothers are wanted by police in connection with a number of offences, including an attempted burglary.

Officers from King's Lynn police station have launched an appeal to help find Jimmy and John Lowe, who are wanted in connection with offences being dangerous driving, failing to stop after a road traffic collision and an attempted burglary.

John Lowe is 23 years old and described as being blond and around 5ft 11ins tall.

Police are looking for John Lowe (left) and Jimmy Lowe (right), photo: Norfolk Police (61890310)

Jimmy Lowe is 19 years old and described as being of stocky build, with dark brown hair and around 5ft 7ins tall.

Their last known address was in Essex and they are believed to have links to Cambridgeshire and Norfolk.

Anyone who has seen either of the men or knows of their current whereabouts should contact Norfolk police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.