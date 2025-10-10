A new event, aimed at encouraging volunteers to come forward, is being held this month.

West Norfolk Volunteer Fair, spearheaded by Lynn-based The Purfleet Trust and Community Action Norfolk, is inviting residents to explore the inspiring world of volunteering by hosting the event at Lynn Town Hall on October 22.

Whether you’re curious about giving back, looking for a new challenge, or simply want to learn more about the amazing work happening in your community, this free event brings together a wide range of charities and community organisations under one roof, the organisers have said.

Lynn Town Hall is the setting for the volunteer fair

Visitors can:

• Meet local charities and discover volunteering opportunities matched to your skills, interests and availability.

• Take part in free workshops and enjoy a dedicated wellbeing activity area with colouring, rock painting and other creative mindfulness activities.

• Speak to the Norfolk Community Immunisation Service about routine and catch-up vaccines for children and adults (including MMR, meningitis, HPV and more).

• Enjoy refreshments available throughout the day.

West Norfolk Mayor Cllr Andy Bullen is due to open the event at 10.30am and more than 20 local charities and causes have so far signed up to show how you can get involved. These include: Cancer Research UK, Reed Wellbeing, Age UK Norfolk, Norfolk and Waveney Mind, Samaritans, Community Chaplaincy Norfolk, Bridge for Heroes, Voluntary Norfolk, Tapping House House, Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Big C cancer charity, Woodgreen animal shelter, Vision Norfolk, Snettisham Beach Sailing Club Accessible Sailing, Norfolk Community Vaccination Service, Caring Together Charity, local libraries - Your Neighbourhood and Financial Hardship Project and more.

Co-hosts The Purfleet Trust is a charity which supports people experiencing homelessness, helping them rebuild their lives through skills, wellbeing and pathways to independence. Community Action Norfolk (CAN) – a leading countywide charity working to build a stronger, fairer Norfolk, - supports, empowers and partners with voluntary, community and social enterprise organisations, as well as other key stakeholders, to help groups thrive and deliver real impact.

Rik Martin, chief executive of Community Action Norfolk said: “We all know that volunteers are the lifeblood of communities and their contributions make a huge difference to peoples lives every day. What people often forget is that this is a two-way benefit as volunteers also get so much back in return.

“As an organisation working in and with communities we see this value every day and that is why we are proud to support the West Norfolk Volunteer Fair. There is something here for everyone so why not come along and take a look for yourself? It might be the best decision you’ve made all year.”

Paula Hall, chief executive of the Purfleet Trust, said: “We have been so proud of what we have been able to achieve over the past 30 years, and much of this is thanks to our dedicated volunteers who give their time and compassion to support vulnerable people in our community. Last year we were honoured to receive The King’s Award for Voluntary Service, and we’re delighted to celebrate the power of volunteering with this event.”

A Purfleet Trust volunteer added: “There is never a dull moment at Purfleet! When volunteering on reception, it’s wonderful to see the change in new clients who may arrive uncertain and anxious but leave with relief and purpose.”

The event is a free drop-in any time between 10am and 4pm - no need to book but you can register your interest at: www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/volunteer-fair-tickets