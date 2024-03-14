If you’re in town on any Saturday throughout March, you’ll be able to contribute to art displays that will be displayed in Lynn.

Discover King’s Lynn will be taking to the streets to ask people what they love about Lynn, these words will feature in displays around the town centre.

The project – named Art in the Streets – is a test project funded by the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and Discover King’s Lynn.

Up to three pieces of art could come to the town centre, and artists Annabel McCourt and Adrian Riley have been appointed for the project.

This project has received £10,000 from the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

The artists have taken inspiration from historic building designs, in particular the heart motif above numbers 15 and 16 Tuesday Market Place.

The motif is linked to the legend of the witch's heart; the legend goes that a witch was burned on the stake on Tuesday Market Place, and as she burned, her heart burst from her chest, and bounced off the walls of the buildings and into the river.

The heart motif will sit alongside repeating patterns inspired by historic buildings around the town centre, with space within the patterns for text gathered from the public during a series of engagement sessions, the first taking place this Saturday.

King’s Lynn BID manager Vicky Etheridge said: “The exact location and number of sites for the artwork are still to be decided.

“This is a pilot project, so it’s all about learning, and, most importantly, getting local people to take part and contribute ideas. Adrian and Annabel have come up with an idea that is really versatile and can be scaled up in future, funding and sites permitting.

“I’m also hoping that there will be opportunities for young artists and creatives to get involved and help us make some of the pieces.”

A small team of community facilitators and artists will be out in the town centre from 10.30am - 2pm ready to capture members of the public’s ideas.

Sharon Edwards, chair of King’s Lynn BID, said: “We’re looking forward to hearing what people have to say, and seeing their reactions when they spot their words around the Town.

“We’ll be inviting businesses in the Town Centre to get involved too.”

You can also send your ideas via email to vicky@discoverkingslynn.com or follow @discoverkingslynn on social media for updates.