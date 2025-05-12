People are being invited to attend a drop-in session to share their views about proposed changes to key Norfolk NHS services.

The event, which is being hosted by NHS Norfolk and Waveney Integrated Care Board (ICB) next Monday, May 19 at Lynn Town Hall between 2pm and 4pm, is part of a public consultation.

The options being considered in the consultation include changes to the bases that the county GP out-of-hours service operates from, as well as additional investment in GP practices and whether the vulnerable adults service based in Norwich should move to an outreach model that supports people across Norfolk and Waveney.

The drop-in session is being held next week. Picture: iStock

The event was previously set to take place last month but was rescheduled due to a number of council by-elections.

The closing date of the consultation has also been extended to 11.59pm on May 25 to enable the events to take place.

The session will be hosted by ICB staff for people to give their views around the services, the options being put forward, and the impact they may have on them and those they care for.

People can attend at any time during the advertised slots and speak with members of staff in small groups, with all feedback being recorded. Booking is not necessary.

Once the consultation has closed on May 25, all feedback provided will be reviewed and compiled into a report by Healthwatch Norfolk, which will be published on the ICB website.

A decision will be made by the ICB board in July.