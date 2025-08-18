West Norfolk Council is inviting people to have their say on plans to build new swim and leisure facilities in Lynn.

The authority is shaping plans for a major modernisation and expansion of facilities at Lynnsport, incorporating a brand new swimming pool to replace the St James pool - which first opened in 1975 and now coming to the end of its economic life.

This is part of the council’s wider work to explore opportunities for investing in and improving leisure facilities. Lynnsport itself is now 34 years old and requires significant investment to modernise its facilities, bosses say.

The existing St James Swimming Pool in Lynn, which is approaching the end of its economic life

As the next step, the council is sharing plans for the Lynnsport upgrade and is holding community drop-in events, meetings with user groups and running a public survey to give people the chance to find out more and give feedback.

The proposed redevelopment includes a new 25-metre main pool with six lanes, a 20-metre leisure pool with four lanes, a 140-station gym, group fitness and indoor cycling studios, a children’s activity area, multi-use community room, efficient and greener mechanical infrastructure and a new café and community hub.

The remainder of the facilities at Lynnsport will continue to run, with their capacity subject to review and potential adjustment.

This will be guided by an assessment of future demand provided by Sport England and a commitment to improving accessibility on site.

In the coming weeks, the council will be engaging with a wide range of people and organisations to gather valuable feedback, in a bid to ensure the redevelopment reflects the priorities of everyone who uses and benefits from these facilities.

Meanwhile, drop-in sessions will offer everyone the opportunity to view the plans firsthand, speak with the project team, and ask questions about what the redevelopment would mean for the community.

These will take place on:

• Tuesday, September 16, 11am-1pm and 4-6pm at St James Swimming Pool

• Wednesday, September 17, 11am-1pm and 4-6pm at Lynnsport

Find out more and complete the survey until Sunday, September 21 at www.west-norfolk.gov.uk/consultations

If you do not have online access, you can use the public-access computers at the King’s Court reception and local libraries, or call customer services on 01553 616200 for a paper copy of the survey form.

Paper copies are available at both Lynnsport and the St James Swimming Pool.

Cllr Simon Ring, deputy council leader and cabinet member for business, said: “This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to revitalise and future-proof our health, wellbeing and physical activity facilities, to ensure we continue to provide opportunities for all our residents to access affordable, modern and sustainable facilities, and help more residents lead healthy, active lifestyles.

“Our exciting vision for a much-needed upgrade and expansion of Lynnsport offers the chance for a very modern sports and fitness hub for Lynn.

“This move would mean an increase in water space, fitness provision and the creation of welcoming, accessible community spaces. It would mean a stronger foundation for health and wellbeing in our community and new facilities that are considerably cheaper to run and maintain.

“No decisions have yet been made, however. We first want to hear from the community, regardless of whether you currently use one of our centres.

“So please check out the plans, share your views in our survey and come along to one of the informal drop-in sessions if you have any questions or want to talk things through in person.”

Cllr Ring added: “Community engagement is a critical part of our current stage of project development.

“Together with further design, survey and financial work needed to produce a business case, community feedback will help us finalise proposals and help councillors make an informed decision on whether to proceed with this significant investment.”