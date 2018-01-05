Have your say on regional business plans

Business leaders in West Norfolk are being urged to help shape a new economic strategy for the region during a meeting in Lynn later this month.

A series of events is taking place across Norfolk and Suffolk during January and February as part of the initiative led by the New Anglia local enterprise partnership (LEP).

And traders in this area are being encouraged to come along to the first session at the Knights Hill Hotel on Thursday, January 25, between 3 and 5pm.

Lisa Roberts, the LEP’s head of strategy, said: “We’ve worked with public and private sector partners throughout the development of the strategy and we’ve now asked them to start feeding back on their current activities so we can pull together a comprehensive ‘map’ of what’s currently under way.

“They’re telling us what they deliver at the moment under each of the priority themes and how they measure the success of these activities.

“This will form the starting point for our delivery plans – we need to identify both best practice and gaps to work out where the interventions need to be made.

“Now we’re really keen to hear from businesses so that their activities and plans can form part of this work – after all, its local businesses which will create new jobs and growth.”

The regional strategy, which was launched in the autumn, is intended to identify the key themes and opportunities for the region’s businesses.

The scheme aims to bring together public and private sector organisations and highlight priority themes and places where investment and action is considered most likely to drive economic growth.

The consultation events are being organised in association with the Norfolk Chamber of Commerce.

Further meetings are scheduled to take place in Norwich on Monday, January 29, Bury St Edmunds on Tuesday, January 30, Ipswich on Tuesday, February 6, Eye on Wednesday, February 14 and Yarmouth on Monday, February 19.

Anyone interested in taking part should visit the LEP’s website, www.newanglia.co.uk, for more details and bookings.