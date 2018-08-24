Have your wishes answered in King's Lynn supermarket initiative

Shoppers are being encouraged to make a wish in a new community initiative launched at a Lynn supermarket.

Staff at the Tesco Extra store on the town’s Hardwick Retail Park have installed a Wishing Washing Line in the supermarket in an attempt to assist those in need of a favour or friend.

Customers are being encouraged to hang their wishes on to the new washing line as well as answer those which they believe they can fulfil.

Wishing Washing Line at Tesco..David Burton. (3727108)

Store community champion, Tara Cunnington said: “My inspiration for the Wishing Washing Line was the amount of time I am lucky enough to spend in the community with a variety of people.

“I have been to several of our local care homes recently and wanted to give something back to our older generation.

“Sometimes our older generation are forgotten and I believe we live in such a caring and thoughtful area that our community can pull together to help achieve some of these wishes.”

Hoping Tesco Extra’s Wishing Washing Line will “connect people within the community”, Ms Cunnington said shoppers are welcome to write their requests any time during opening hours.

Various stores across the country are already using Wishing Washing Lines and some requests left on these include ‘someone to sing all the old songs with’,’someone to read stories with’, and ‘someone to go to a dance class with’.

Meanwhile, other residents are appealing for ‘someone to talk with about trains,’ and ‘someone who would like to play a weekly game of bridge’.

Ms Cunnington added: “I am hoping the washing line will connect people of our community by doing something for someone else just out of good will.

“Just talking to my colleagues about the washing line has inspired conversations between us about our hobbies and how we could all potentially help do something with one of the residents from these care homes.

“This is a completely new idea for our store and we are hoping that we can make this a great success and do different wishes in the future.”