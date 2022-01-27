The close friend of a former West Norfolk headmaster has paid tribute to a man he describes as "the model example of what I person should be".

Michael Foot,78, of Walpole St Peter, who is well known is the community as the headmaster of Clenchwarton school and Reffley Academy passed away last Friday at the QEH in Lynn.

He was husband to devoted wife Wendy Foot, father to children Robert and Helen and grandfather to James and Gemma.

Wendy and Michael Foot who have been nominiated for Pride in Fenland awards. (54533550)

His son Robert passed away from leukaemia at age 33 in 2002 and Michael devoted himself to raising money via the Robert Foot leukaemia Fund for the rest of his life.

The registered charity, which is also run by Helen, has raised a whopping £230,000 over the years.

After he finished his teaching career in 1995, Michael worked part time for a supplier of educational goods.

Michael Foot and Werndy Foot who are doing a fundraising event for the Robert Foot leukaemia fund and arthritis research uk.. (54533596)

Peter Durrant, met Michael during this time and they have remained friends ever since.

He said: "Mike always had time for everyone, and he was the model example of what a person should be.

"He lived very much in accordance with his morals and beliefs.

"I wish I was half as good as him. He was particularly supportive of the disadvantaged in society.

"He loved politics and his favourite book was The Ragged Trousered Philanthropist by Robert Tressel, which I had given him. He then bought a copy for his daughter Helen."

Michael was an avid football and cricket fan, supporting Fullham FC and often watched the cricket Wisbech on a Saturday afternoon.

Mr Durrant said: "He loved Fullham and took me to see them play a few times."

Mr Foot is fondly remembered by those who he taught and who knew him in and around West Norfolk and will be laid to rest at 1.45pm on February 9 at Mintlyn Crematorium.