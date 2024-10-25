Heartfelt tributes have been paid to a former high school teacher, councillor and cricketer who touched the lives of so many people in West Norfolk.

Stephen Collison, who taught at Lynn’s King Edward VII Academy for more than four decades, passed away on September 27 at the age of 72 after a period of significant ill health.

Members of his family, as well as former students and teachers who have worked alongside him, have shared fond memories of a man who went out of his way to improve the lives of others.

Stephen Collison was KES through and through - he studied and worked there nearly all his life

His wife Judith, who he married when they were aged 19, said: “It makes me feel very proud. It’s hard to believe that he isn’t here, but we have wonderful memories.”

Steve was born in Grimston, where his father’s family had lived for generations.

His mother hailed from South Wales, and Pembrokeshire also had a special place in Steve’s heart - he would later take regular holidays there with his family.

Stephen Collison's funeral was held earlier this week

While a young boy, Steve moved to Pott Row. Apart from four years he spent at college, he remained there all his life.

By the age of ten, following in his father’s sporting footsteps, he was keeping the score for Grimston Cricket Club.

He soon started playing himself, developing a reputation as a strong batsman and spin bowler. He was also involved in the village football club and was secretary of the under-16s at age 11.

In 1962, Steve first attended KES. During his time there, he excelled in numerous sports and became head boy.

Stephen was a keen cricketer in his youth, playing for Grimston. He was also a well-known football referee

After leaving school, Steve moved to Derbyshire to study at the Matlock College of Education. It was during his time there that he met Judith, and they married in 1974.

After the couple returned to Norfolk, fate saw that Steve was offered a job at KES to teach Geography.

Over the next few years, daughters Louisa and Anna were born - with their subsequent family holidays always involving some form of educational visit.

Stephen enjoying a drink last year

Steve continued to play cricket at the weekends, and also qualified as a football referee in the 1980s. He oversaw games at school level and in local Norfolk leagues, and was once a fourth official for a Norwich City game.

He also became involved with Grimston Parish Council, serving as chairman throughout the 80s until 1991.

Steve witnessed many changes at KES during his time there, including its transformation from a grammar school into a comprehensive - and the eventual admission of female students.

He gradually ceased teaching Geography as he became more focused on the Maths department, and continued to coach cricket and hockey teams.

In his later years at the school, he also became its head of careers, helping to organise student work placements and support their applications for college and university.

“That was a huge part of his life. He had the other interests, but his care for all the children that he came into contact with… if they had troubles, they would often go to him,” Judith said.

“As I understand it, he would help calm them or help them get things in perspective, or help them through whatever it was that was troubling them.”

Rachel Gedge, who is currently responsible for sixth form student support at the school, was among the first cohort of girls at the school when she was younger.

“I think if you’d have cut him in half he’d have had KES running through him,” she said.

Barbara Backham, the school’s vice principal, was also taught by Steve when she attended KES.

“The kids all really respected him. He was a good mathematician, a good geographer,” she said.

“He was gentle with a nice sense of humour - that’s how I remember him. He was good fun.

“He was just really helpful and supportive to all the kids he came in contact with.”

Steve retired from teaching in 2008, but remained head of careers until 2015 - eventually hanging up his tie after 41 years at KES.

Upon retiring, he was invited to become an honorary member of the Old Lennensians Association of school alumni.

Mandy Price, head of vocational learning at the school, said: “A lot of the students would go to him, and they would be able to get really quality knowledge and know it was the right information.

“He was very friendly, really helpful. I was a brand new teacher - he was very supportive.”

Ross McNeil, the current head of Year 10 who was also taught by Steve, remembered him always enjoying the staff versus students cricket fixtures.

“He was a genuine KES legend,” he added.

“It was a pleasure to work alongside him, and I’m proud he was my teacher. He’s one of those people who will go down in the history and culture of KES.”

Alistair White, an assistant principal, said: “He really helped me when I first took over as head of sixth form, and was selfless with his time.

“He will be greatly missed - just a really nice colleague, and the students and myself really appreciated all the guidance that he gave us.”

Steve enjoyed a quiet retirement, and could frequently be found pottering in his garden, tending to tomatoes and cucumbers in his greenhouse, and making delicious chutney from them.

He became a grandfather to Edward two years ago - something he was extremely proud of.

“It’s been wonderful to have him. He’s been a little ray of sunshine through all this,” Judith said.

Steve had experienced significant ill health over the past year but remained resolute and fought hard until the end.

His goal was to return home to celebrate his and Judith’s Golden Wedding - and he did that just, with the family enjoying a party in the July sunshine.

“He didn’t give up on it. He was away from home for ten months, and then came home,” Judith added.

“He worked so hard to be able to come home for a few precious weeks in the summer.”

After Steve’s death, his family paid tribute to the outstanding care he had received at the Askham Rehabilitation Centre, Orchard Healthcare, and the Norfolk Hospice Tapping House.

A eulogy read at his funeral on Monday concluded: “We like to think that wherever he is, he will be playing cricket, savouring a single malt, enjoying watching Edward grow up without being expected to run around after him.”

And a fitting quote delivered read: “Steve, an accomplished all-rounder, was bowled out for 72 by a googly, delivered unexpectedly by life, a great loss to the team.”