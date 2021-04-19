A Norfolk football match was abandoned on Saturday after a player suffered a serious head injury and the air ambulance was called.

The fixture between Heacham FC and UEA was curtailed early after home defender Jay Chima was involved in a nasty incident during the cup tie.

After observation by medical staff, Mr Chima was transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, where he underwent a CT scan, in a normal ambulance.

EAAA helicopter in action. Credit Stephen Sparks (46189094)

Heacham assistant manager Ross McNeil confirmed on social media that Mr Chima was now in a stable condition.

Mr McNeil said: "The CT scan results show no damage thankfully. Jay has a jaw injury, cuts to his face and lip, and a chipped tooth.

"He has also got medication for his head pain. It could have been a lot worse.

"The club would like to thank UEA and manager, Paul Neary for their kind messages of support. It speaks volumes about their club."

The Magpies were losing 3-1 at the time of the Offside Trust Return to #NorfolkFootball Premier Cup clash being abandoned.

Anglian Combination outfit Heacham have another important cup date on Saturday when they travel to Thurlow Nunn Premier Division side Wroxham in the Third Round of the Norfolk Senior Cup.