Heacham woman bidding to walk 47 miles in 24 hours for charity

A Heacham woman is putting her best foot forward in an endurance walking challenge to raise money for a West Norfolk charity.

Melissa McDonald is aiming to complete the 47-mile coastal walk between Hunstanton and Cromer in 24 hours to raise money for the Community Sports Foundation.

Mrs McDonald is a part of the medicines management team at West Norfolk Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), which buys primary, acute and community health services for people living in Downham, Hunstanton, Swaffham and Lynn.

The CCG is promoting the benefits of taking regular exercise and a healthy diet in order to help prevent people from developing conditions such as type two diabetes and obesity.

They say if current trends continue one in three people will be obese by 2034 and one in 10 will develop diabetes.

Mrs McDonald is training for the challenge which be taking place on Friday and Saturday, June 8 and 9.

She said: “I would recommend walking to anyone, it is so easy to just get out there and walk. Even if it is just 10 minutes, it makes a big difference to your health and wellbeing.

“I have found that the training has made me stronger and I am a lot fitter than I was before I started training just after Christmas. I have never done anything like this before, it is going to be a mental challenge as much as a physical one but something I am looking forward to.

“I’m up to around 20 miles but the longest I’ll be walking is 25 miles and then I’ll tail it down again. When I first started training six miles was a challenge but now I find that easy. It is all about building up to it.

“I am really enjoying the training. I do a bit of the coastal path, go along the sand dunes and road walking. It is really good being out in the fresh air and you see so much of the coast line. My dog is also getting a lot of exercise.”

To sponsor Mrs McDonald, visit https://bit.ly/2HIXrgn