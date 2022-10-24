Football-mad children from Heacham had the time of the lives at King's Lynn Town's top-of-the-table clash with Darlington on Saturday.

More than 20 youngsters from Heacham Minors Under-10s and Heacham Magpies Under-8s were invited to be mascots for the big game by Linnets chairman Stephen Cleeve as part of a package which saw Ward Electrical Contractors sponsor the National League North clash.

King's Lynn Town won the game against the Quakers 3-0.

The two sets of youngsters with the Linnets' coaching staff of Mark Hughes, Tommy Widdrington (manager) and Hugo Langton. Picture: Tim Smith (60182003)

Youngsters queuing up to get Gold Omotayo's autograph. (60182035)

The two teams take their place in the home dugout. Picture: Tim Smith. (60181967)

Leading the teams out of the tunnel at The Walks. Picture: Tim Smith. (60182006)

Rosie Ward, whose husband Chris is director of the company, said: "It was a great day, the kids were absolutely buzzing all day, their favourite bit was probably getting the autographs from some of the players, especially Joshua Barrett who they all decided on being man of the match.

"It's definitely a day they will remember, a great game for them to all watch together and an even better result.

"A big thanks to Stephen Cleeve for arranging everything, they also loved the mini stadium tour beforehand."

And for one of them it was a birthday to remember.

Linnets goalkeeper Paul Jones signs autographs. Picture: Tim Smith. (60181956)

Youngsters queuing up to get Gold Omotayo's autograph. Picture: Tim Smith (60182008)

Heacham Under-8s and Under-10s with their own management teams. Picture: Tim Smith (60181998)

Avid Linnets fan Fred Ward, 7, who plays between the posts for the Magpies, was promised and presented with a pair of goalkeeping gloves by Lynn custodian Paul Jones.

His mum Rosie said: "Paul Jones gave him his gloves and honestly think it’s made his year, they’ve barely left his hands since getting them Saturday.

"Our eldest son George also walked away with the yellow and red card from the referee which he was so excited about."

Parents from the two teams also expressed their thanks to the Linnets, who next host Banbury United at The Walks tomorrow night.

One said: “Thank you. Jack has had in his words ‘the absolute best time’. What a brilliant experience for them."

Another commented: “Thank you for organising this for the boys Rosie and Chris. Lucas has loved it and said it was the best Saturday ever."

Finally, another said: “The boys are still going on about it today. Thank you to everyone Involved, lucky children."