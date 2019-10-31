He wanted to be a hairdresser at the age of eight and left school early to pursue a path in the trade and now a popular Lynn barber has been cutting hair for 60 years.

Colin King, 74, owns the Mr Snippers salon on St James Street where he started as an apprentice in 1959 when it was called Pratt & Coldman.

And at the end of last month he reached his 60th milestone as a hairdresser in the town.