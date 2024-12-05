Enquiries are continuing into the death of a man who was found dead on a main road.

Police and ambulance were called to the A47 at Lynn at 9.22am on Monday following reports that the body of a man in his 20s had been found at the roadside.

An initial Home Office post-mortem examination was conducted on Tuesday. Preliminary findings show the man’s death was as a result of a head injury.

His death is currently being treated as unexplained and officers are working to understand the full circumstances.

The road was closed whilst police carried out their enquiries and reopened at around 5pm.