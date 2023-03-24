A head teacher has claimed he nearly died after he was arrested at a Lynn school premises earlier this month.

Greg Hill, who was detained at Howard Junior School on suspicion of stalking on Monday, March 6, made the claims in an explosive email - seen by the Lynn News - sent to Ofsted's chief inspector Amanda Spielman today, in which he slammed the government department as "broken".

Mr Hill, who was later suspended from his role, was released on conditional bail and subsequently lodged a complaint regarding his arrest with Norfolk Police.

Howard Junior School head teacher Greg Hill

He has since claimed that he "nearly died" following the arrest as he was "unconscious and starved of oxygen".

"I have had to have multiple hospital visits including a brain CT scan," Mr Hill said, as he also alleged that officers deliberately came to his school and not his home to detain him.

"A spectacle was put on by Norfolk Police during the morning school run in front of my school community.

Howard Junior School headteacher Greg Hill on Children in Need day in 2021

"Staff, parents and children were screaming. I nearly died."

The 47-year-old, who is from Fakenham, then went on to describe an Ofsted inspection at the school a week after his arrest as "brutal".

"I've been head teacher of that school for 16 years and it is multiple award-winning and highly successful," Mr Hill added.

"It's an empty MAT [multi-academy trust] which makes it an Ofsted political target I believe."

Howard Junior School is an "excellent" school, Mr Hill added, which "thrived in a challenging social area".

"We will not play your game of politics and we expect honesty, fair play and compassion," he said.

"Ofsted is broken. I have to be brave as a head teacher and stand up and be counted.

"I'm innocent and Ofsted are destroying my school and my name as an act of political vandalism."

Mr Hill has been released on conditional bail until May 10 while police investigation continues.

Those conditions state that he must not enter three specified locations in Norfolk or contact any witnesses.

Ofsted inspectors visited Howard Junior School without notice a week after Mr Hill's arrest - the findings from which are set to be reported in due course.

Ofsted declined to comment on the matter.

A Norfolk Police spokesperson said: "We can confirm a man in his 40s was arrested on 6 March 2023 on suspicion of a stalking offence against another adult as well as resisting or obstructing a constable in the execution of their duty.

"He remains on police bail until 10 May 2023.

"We can confirm a complaint has been received following the arrest of a man in Gaywood on March 6."