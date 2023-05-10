The head teacher of a Lynn school who was arrested on suspicion of a stalking offence has been re-bailed.

Greg Hill, the head of Howard Junior School in Gaywood, was taken into custody on March 6 after being apprehended outside the school building.

He has denied allegations of stalking another adult and resisting or obstructing an officer in the execution of their duty, but was suspended from his role following the arrest.

Hill was originally released on conditional bail until today, but has now been re-bailed by police until June 2.

The 47-year-old launched a complaint against Norfolk Police after his arrest, claiming he had a panic attack during the incident before being kept in custody for 15 hours.

Last month, an emergency inspection carried out at the Howard Junior School found it to be “inadequate”.

Ofsted inspectors discovered “serious failings” which they said had been left “unchallenged for too long”.