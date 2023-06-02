A head teacher who was arrested on suspicion of stalking offences earlier this year has been re-bailed for a second time.

Greg Hill, the former head of Howard Junior School in Gaywood, was arrested outside the school on March 6 amid suspicions he had stalked another adult.

He was also suspected of resisting or obstructing an officer in the execution of their duty, and was bailed until May 10.

Former Howard Junior School head teacher Greg Hill has been re-bailed for a second time

Hill was re-bailed until today, but his police bail has now been extended once again until September 4.

He denied the allegations and launched a complaint against Norfolk Police after his arrest, claiming he had a panic attack during the incident before being kept in custody for 15 hours.

However, he was suspended by the Lynn school following the incident.

And in April, an emergency inspection carried out at the Howard Junior School found it to be “inadequate”.

Ofsted inspectors discovered “serious failings” which they said had been left “unchallenged for too long”.