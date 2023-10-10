A head teacher will face a trial next year after denying claims of harassment and obstruction.

Greg Hill, who was head teacher at Gaywood’s Howard Junior School when he was first arrested earlier this year, was charged with two offences in August.

He made his first appearance at Norwich Magistrates’ Court today, pleading not guilty to harassment without violence and resisting arrest.

Greg Hill

Hill, who was suspended from his teaching position following his arrest, has been handed a three-day trial which will start on June 25 next year.

Proceedings will take place in Lynn for two days, before returning to Norwich for the final day.

Prior to that, a case management hearing will take place on April 26. Hill has been excused for attending, although he can if he wishes.

He has been released on conditional bail until his trial.

Hill, of Valley Way in Fakenham, has denied the allegations from the outset and launched a complaint against Norfolk Police after his arrest on March 6 - claiming he had a panic attack during the incident before being kept in custody for 15 hours.