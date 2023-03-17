A headteacher who was arrested outside a school in Lynn on suspicion of stalking has lodged a complaint with Norfolk Police.

Greg Hill was detained after he arrived at Howard Junior School last Monday, where he had worked for the last 16 years.

Following his arrest, he was subsequently suspended from his role.

It comes as Mr Hill, who is 47 and from Fakenham, told the Eastern Daily Press that he has launched a complaint against the police.

He told the newspaper that while being arrested, in front of children and parents on the school premises, he had a panic attack and fell to the floor.

Mr Hill, who has asthma, described being "piled onto" by officers who told him to stand up, but he said he could not do so, and that he also was unable to breathe.

The headteacher spoke of how he passed out during the arrest and was then in custody for 15 hours.

Mr Hill claimed that while he was being held, officers searched the home he shares with his disabled mother, and that he was also left with injuries following his arrest.

A Norfolk Police spokesperson said: "We can confirm a complaint has been received following the arrest of a man in Gaywood on March 6."

The school has also been subjected to an unannounced inspection this week.

Ofsted officials carried out the surprise checks at Howard Junior School in Gaywood on Monday and Tuesday.

Police said last week that the arrest was part of an investigation into the stalking offence, alleged to have been committed against another adult.

After being taken to Lynn Police Investigation Centre for questioning, he was released on conditional bail until May 10 while the investigation continues.

Those conditions state that he must not enter three specified locations in Norfolk or contact any witnesses.

An Ofsted spokesperson said: "We inspected Howard Junior School on Monday and Tuesday this week with no notice. We will report on our findings shortly."

A statement released by Howard Junior School last Monday said: "As you may be aware, an incident occurred before school this morning involving the police.

"We just wanted to reassure you that the incident is not a child safeguarding or child safety issue, as confirmed by the police.

"We are working with the police to ensure the matter is dealt with as quickly and as smoothly as possible.

"All children are expected to attend school, to continue to receive the high quality education which Howard is renowned for."