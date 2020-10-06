Health and wellbeing centre planned with Lynn salon move

A host of new jobs and training opportunities could be available if a Lynn hair salon is given planning permission to move premises.

GH Hair Design wants to create a new health and wellbeing centre as well as expand its salon provision.

This would be achieved by making the short hop from its current base in St Ann’s Street to the former premises of King’s Lynn Churches Together Night Shelter in St Anne’s Fort.

Gemma Harvey from GH Hair Design, 2B St Ann's Street, outside the former Night Shelter St Ann's Fort, which she is hoping to get planning permission to move her salon there and create a health and wellbeing centre. Pictures: Paul Marsh

Salon proprietor Gemma Harvey says the town is in need of a health and wellbeing centre and is hoping that West Norfolk Council grants permission for a change of use for the building. A decision is expected by mid-November and the hope is to have the new premises open by Christmas.

“Fingers crossed, I’m so excited for it,” Gemma said. “Health and wellbeing is something I have always felt very strongly about, especially at this time with the coronavirus.

“There would be much more space for us - it’s probably three times bigger.

“There would be lots of rooms to rent out and we would offer things like reflexology and holistic therapies all under one roof with the hair and beauty salon.

“The idea is to get people to shut off from the rest of the world and have them leave feeling great.”

Gemma established GH Hair Design in 2011 and feels now is the right time is to invest "a lot of money" and expand.

The salon currently has two self-employed stylists and two apprentices.

But the move would enable Gemma to offer more training opportunities and to take College of West Anglia students for work experience placements

“There would be many new jobs," she said. "We take on a new apprentice every year and train them to a really high standard," she said. "I’d love to take on more apprentices and bring more people into the industry.

“We would also look for other stylists to join us.”