Plans for a new GP surgery, which could cater for thousands of Lynn patients, are set to be examined by health chiefs today.

A site off Nar Ouse Way has been identified for a hub facility, which papers suggest would also provide a range of other health services.

The move follows growing concern about the potential lack of GP provision in the town, amid plans for a multi-million pound move of an existing practice to a new site.

Land off Nar Ouse Way has been identified as the site for a new GP surgery for Lynn, according to a new report.

A report to be presented to a meeting of the Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group’s governing body this afternoon said the hub would provide “GP services for 6,500 patients”.

The building would also offer diabetes and maternity services for Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital, as well as

Training and education resources.

Ambulance touchdown/charging base.

Mobile diagnostics standing

Enhanced digital facilities.

Bookable rooms for ARRS and wrap around services.

The building is one of five similar schemes planned across the region.

The report added: “The Hubs are expected to come online during 2024.”

Details of the new plan come just two weeks after the proposed relocation of the St James Medical Practice from its current home in County Court Road to a site off Edward Benefer Way was approved by borough councillors.

Bosses hope its new £5 million building will be open in around a year’s time.

But pressure has been growing on officials to provide new facilities to cater for people living in southern parts of the town and nearby villages, who some fear would not be able to access the care they need without a new surgery.