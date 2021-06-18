Health Secretary praises King's Lynn hospital for candour over Covid

Hospital bosses in Lynn have been praised by the Health Secretary for their pledge to learn the lessons of the coronavirus crisis.

Senior officials say they have written to all 341 patients who are believed to have caught the virus in the Queen Elizabeth Hospital's care, or their relatives.

And, during a visit to the hospital today, Health Secretary Matt Hancock praised their approach.

Matt Hancock opens the new Sandringham unit at Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

"I admire the transparency and openness and the approach the hospital has taken.

"The NHS is there for us and the promise of the NHS is it will look after you but, inevitably, going into hospital is always a difficult thing.

"When things don't go right, the right thing to do is to be upfront about that, to say this is what we've learned and this is what we've improved, so I admire what the hospital has done."

The QEH is thought to be the first hospital in the country to take the approach and says other trusts are looking to learn from them.

Mr Hancock said it was for individual trusts to decide whether to follow the QEH's lead or not.

But he added: "The attitude of openness, of engagement with the community, engagement with those who might have lost loved ones is the right attitude for a modern National Health Service."