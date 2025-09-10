The Health Secretary has been urged to visit Lynn’s hospital after it was ranked the worst in the country.

Cllr Rob Colwell, whose Gaywood ward covers the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, has written to Wes Streeting, asking him to come and see the site for himself.

Having had his first request back in February turned down, Cllr Colwell has now repeated it in the wake of new NHS league tables which state the QEH is worse than every other hospital in the country.

“Whilst news of the rebuild is a huge relief to the community, the speed of future work is an alarm. Residents want to see boots on the ground now,” Clr Colwell said.

“I am repeating my request today following the worrying news that our local hospital, for which I am the division councillor at Norfolk County Council, finds itself at the bottom of the league table of NHS trusts in England for performance.

“I have been inundated with messages of concern from local residents following the announcement this morning.

Gaywood councillor Rob Colwell

“I have done my best to reassure residents and talked openly to the media about my own amazing experience of the superb care given by staff at the hospital following emergency surgery over the summer.”

Mr Streeting previously turned down a visit to the QEH because of “a variety of pressures on his time”.

The crumbling hospital, which is propped up with steel poles, has been ranked worst based on finances, patient access to care, and wait times for operations and A&E.

It is set to be rebuilt by 2032, although work has yet to begin.