Next week marks three years since the 2019 general election. During that campaign and ever since my top priority has been securing a new QEH.

At hustings, on doorsteps, in interviews, I spoke about the importance of a new hospital for patients and staff. It was the subject of my first speech in Parliament and numerous speeches, debates, letters, and meetings since.

This week I had the opportunity to make the compelling case once again. At health questions, I urged Steve Barclay, the Health Secretary – with Christmas coming and a decision originally due in spring – to confirm a decision to build a new hospital.

He referred to his visit with me earlier this summer to review the scheme and said addressing the concerns of RAAC hospitals is his number one priority and he is working actively on it.

With decisions due by the end of the year, I’ll keep up the pressure with the support of MPs, council leaders, and the local community.

I welcome his return as Health Secretary not only as a local MP but because he is focused on using data to help drive improvements in the NHS.

The maxim that what gets measured gets managed is a good rule of thumb. Now transparency and performance data is being extended in healthcare. New data has been published to give patients more information about their GP practice and how it compares to others.

The statistics, covering all GP practices across England, are being made available to inform patients how many appointments each practice is delivering and on the length of time taken from booking an appointment to the appointment itself.

Greater openness is a good thing. It will give patients more information to help them make informed choices when choosing their practice.

More than 90% of a patient’s direct experience of the NHS is through primary care and their GP practices so it is vital appointments are available when needed.

Nationally the data shows that 36 million appointments took place in October 2022, of which seven in 10 were carried out face to face.

Nearly 40 per cent of those appointments took place on the same day that they were booked.

Some 10 per cent of appointments were missed – taking up slots that could have been used by others.

In North West Norfolk, the proportion of in person appointments ranged from 60 per cent to nearly 100 per cent. But it is important that data is explained.

For example, 43.5 per cent of appointments were carried out by a GP – other appointments are carried out by nurses which makes sense when they are for tests or other consultations.

Many people prefer the convenience of an online appointment so they don’t have to take time off work or travel.

Similarly, data on the numbers waiting more than two weeks for an appointment should be considered in the context that people may have regular repeat appointments that are meant to be over a fortnight apart.

Through greater use of data, improvements can be made across the NHS to help improve productivity and tackle the backlogs.