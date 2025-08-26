A brand new outpatient clinic is coming to town - expected to provide faster access to expert care.

Spire Healthcare will be setting up five consulting rooms and a treatment room at St James Medical Practice in South Wootton.

The £750,000 investment could help up to 1,700 NHS and private patients per year with issues such as hernias, orthopaedics and spine problems.

Spire Healthcare will be opening a new outpatient clinic at St James Medical Practice in South Wootton

An exact opening date has not been revealed, but the company says it will be ready by the autumn.

Helen Atkinson, Spire Healthcare’s clinics director, said: “The development of the Spire King’s Lynn Clinic is part of Spire’s efforts to provide easier access to high-quality healthcare in the community.

“This means that more people can access diagnoses and relevant treatment more quickly, so they can get better, sooner.”

She added that it will create more choice for patients as to where they receive their care.

“We are proud that through this new clinic and our two regional hospitals, we’re caring for growing numbers of NHS patients and by doing so, are helping to reduce the waiting lists,” she added.

“The opening of our new clinic will also create job opportunities for both admin and clinical staff. We cannot wait for the opening day.”