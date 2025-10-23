A woman behind a healthcare service will face trial after allegedly attempting to scam elderly clients out of more than £65,000.

Rebecca South, 42, of Wootton Road in Gaywood, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court this morning, where she denied five counts of fraud by abuse of position and an additional charge of participating in fraudulent business.

The alleged offences relate to incidents where the defendant supposedly intended to take a number of payments for herself through her business Home Helpers - the highest of which was £21,867.50 - from pensioners aged 90 and above in Lynn and Dersingham.

Magistrates agreed that the case falls out of their jurisdiction, and have adjourned for a plea and trial preparation hearing on November 20 at Norwich Crown Court.

South has been released on bail with conditions not to contact any of her current business clients and not to take on any new ones.