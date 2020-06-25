Heart-breaking experience for family shows need for bereavement facility in King's Lynn

Coming to terms with the loss of their child after experiencing only five days of life has been challenging for a Holme Hale family.

Joshua Howlett was born in April 2015, after 30 weeks and four days’ gestation at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

He was subsequently transferred to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, where scans showed he had bleeds on both sides of his brain and there was no normal brain activity. This was caused by lack of oxygen to the brain.