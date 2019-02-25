Heart health pop-up at King's Lynn hospital

Health chiefs in West Norfolk have joined forces with charity officials for an event to raise awareness of a common heart condition.

Estimates suggest that around 1,500 people in the borough have atrial fibrillation, which causes an irregular or fast heartbeat, without knowing it.

Now, staff from three NHS bodies have teamed up with the British Heart Foundation for an event at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital to raise awareness of the condition.

Heart Health pop up (7407424)

Staff from the hospital and the West Norfolk Clinical Commissioning Group were joined by specialist nurses from the Norfolk Community Health and Care trust, who carried out free blood pressure and atrial fibrillation checks.

Chas Ryan, the CCG’s acute transformation manager, said: “Raising awareness of atrial fibrillation is a priority in West Norfolk, and we’re doing lots of work around it.

“It’s important we raise awareness of it as people who have AF are more at risk of having a stroke. We are currently running a pilot with some of our GP practices and the QEH’s stroke unit to reduce the time between diagnosis of AF and referral from 20 weeks to one.

“The pilot is proving a success, and we have plans to expand it to all our surgeries this year.”

The nurses from NCH&C, said: “Our event offered visitors to the hospital the chance to have a free atrial fibrillation and blood pressure test, and around 80 people took us up on it, which is fantastic. It’s a really quick, easy test."

Anyone who is concerned about atrial fibrillation, or their heart in general, should make an appointment with their GP. There is also a West Norfolk Heart support group run by and for people who suffer from heart conditions.