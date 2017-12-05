Heat Exchange Unit escorted from Alexandra Dock

Two abnormal loads were transported through Lynn on Sunday morning, which were expected to create delays on the town’s roads.

A Heat Exchange Unit weighing 192,400kg and measuring 4.8m wide, 32.7m long and 4.9m tall was moved from Alexandra Dock to King’s Lynn Power Station at Saddlebow at about 9am.

Prior to the abnormal load, motorists were advised that they may experience delays in the town.

The load, which had a police escort, took a route from the dock to Saddlebow via Edward Benefer Way.

Pictured is the load on Edward Benefer Way. MLNF17PM12008