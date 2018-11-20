Heat is on as West Winch Primary School chef reaches regional finals of culinary contest

A school chef from Lynn hopes to join the upper crust as she gets set to compete in the regional finals of a culinary contest.

Annalisa Grief, who works for Norse Catering at West Winch Primary School, will go head to head against three other school chefs for the title of East of England School Chef of the Year 2019, in a competition next week.

Whoever wins the regional heat will then move forward to the national final of the LACA School Chef of the Year Competition, competing against nine other school chefs from across the country.

Annalisa Grief, West Winch Primary School chef, who is in the regional finals of the LACA School Chef of the Year 2019. Picture: SUBMITTED. (5466675)

Annalisa, who has been a cook manager with Norse Catering for about 5 years, said: “I’m really pleased and just excited really to have got this far.”

She will be tasked with preparing, cooking and serving an imaginative, school-compliant two-course menu in 90 minutes, with just £1.30 to spend on it.

Annalisa’s menu comprises a chicken and chorizo hot pot with rosemary bread for main, and a chocolate and lime brownie for dessert.

The cook, who has been serving meals to pupils at West Winch Primary School for about three years, said the meal is the sort of thing she does make for youngsters there.

“The children love chicken and chocolate is a hit with every child, but I have put a bit of a twist on it to give it a bit more flavour,” Annalisa said.

She became involved in the competition when her manager asked if she might like to take part.

“I thought ‘let’s give it a go’,” Annalisa said. “I thought it would be nice to see what school cooks can do.”

Annalisa will compete against school chefs from Hitchin, Luton and Newmarket at the East of England regional finals at Premier Foods in St Albans on Tuesday, November 27.

At stake for whoever wins the regional heat and goes on to represent the region at the national finals is a £1,000 cash prize, the LACA 2019 School Chef of the Year trophy, as well as the national title itself.

They will also be awarded a work experience trip and a calendar of high profile catering industry engagements between 2019 and 2020.

The final will take place on March 7, 2019, at Stratford upon Avon College.