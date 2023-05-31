A dispensing consultant and her colleagues have been celebrating after she’s racked up a quarter of a century working at a town’s opticians.

Heather Wright has worked at Lynn’s Wigram and Ware Opticians for 25 years and says she cannot imagine working anywhere else.

To mark the special occasion, she was treated by her colleagues to flowers, chocolates and a meal out at Lynn’s Pearl River.

Wigram and Ware anniversary

Heather said: “Wigram and Ware has a really special place in my heart and the team has truly become my work family.

“The people here are what make my job so fulfilling and enjoyable. Everyone is really friendly and warm – both the patients and my colleagues.”

The opticians has been serving West Norfolk since 1920 and Heather plans to continue caring for peoples eyes for many more years to come.

Wigram and Ware anniversary

She said: “Spending 25 years working at Wigram and Ware makes me feel really proud, not just for myself but for the practice.

“The practice has a lot of history and has been around since 1920. In my time here alone, a lot has changed.

“We’re always trying to improve our services to give patients the best possible experience and care, so we’ve invested in a lot of new technology and better frame selections over the last 25 years.

“In this growth it hasn't lost any of its independent charm or professionalism. I simply cannot imagine working anywhere else.”

Wigram and Ware anniversary

Wigram and Ware anniversary

Stores are based both in Lynn and Dersingham, with the latter awaiting a refit during summer this year.