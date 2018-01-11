Heating plan submitted for Swaffham Methodist Church

A new heating system could be installed at Swaffham’s Methodist Church if new plans are given the go-ahead.

The church has applied to Breckland Council for planning permission to install new facilities at the London Street building, which is more than 200 years old.

A report submitted to the authority as part of the application say it will extend an existing area to the side of the building, which is currently used as a bin store.

It said: “New heat pumps are to be installed to provide underfloor heating to the church.

The extended enclosure will accommodate both the bin store and the pumps needed to power the heating system. Steel gates will also be installed around the area.

The statement, prepared by the church’s agent, Whitworth of Bury St Edmunds, said: “The new enclosure will have minimal impact on the existing building.

“The only elements that will touch the existing building will be the new front wall and a length of timber to support the fence between the bin store and heat pumps.

“The new large enclosure has been designed and detailed carefully to be of neat attractive appearance.”

The report added that access to the footpath at the back of the church would not be affected by the application going ahead.