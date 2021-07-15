It's time to dust off the sunglasses and stock up on sun cream as a lengthy heatwave is predicted.

Forecasters say a heatwave is on the way for later this week with temperatures reaching as high as 28C.

From tomorrow (Friday, July 16) temperatures are set to soar in King's Lynn.

It will reach a high of 22C on Friday, 25C on Saturday and 28C at about 4pm on Sunday with little or no cloud expected.

The Met Office says there will be a warm spell of weather

At the coast this weekend, it will be slightly cooler with temperatures reaching 23C in Hunstanton on Saturday and 26C on Sunday.

The #temperature is rising this week 📈, but just how #warm will it get? pic.twitter.com/ezclihhi6w — Met Office (@metoffice) July 14, 2021

The sunny spell is set to remain throughout next week as the weather is mostly dry before an unsettled spell towards the end of July.