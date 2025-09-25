King’s Lynn’s Milfleet and Stonegate Street closed as heavy police presence sighted in the area
Published: 18:44, 25 September 2025
| Updated: 18:50, 25 September 2025
Heavy police presence can be seen at a busy road leading into town, with the force closing off the area.
Ambulance and police are at the scene of Milfleet and Stonegate Street, which is now shut to oncoming traffic.
No entry can be gained when turning off from London Road, an eyewitness has said.
It is currently unknown what the incident is at this stage.
Police have been seen turning drivers heading from the town centre back around.