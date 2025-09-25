Home   News   Article

King’s Lynn’s Milfleet and Stonegate Street closed as heavy police presence sighted in the area

By Lucy Carter
-
lucy.carter@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 18:44, 25 September 2025
 | Updated: 18:50, 25 September 2025

Heavy police presence can be seen at a busy road leading into town, with the force closing off the area.

Ambulance and police are at the scene of Milfleet and Stonegate Street, which is now shut to oncoming traffic.

No entry can be gained when turning off from London Road, an eyewitness has said.

Police have closed off Milfleet and Stonegate Street in Lynn. Picture: Kris Johnston
It is currently unknown what the incident is at this stage.

Police have been seen turning drivers heading from the town centre back around.

Police have closed off Stonegate Street and the Milfleet. Picture: Kris Johnston
Police have closed off the road from the London Road direction. Picture: Kris Johnston
Police are currently turning traffic away from the area. Picture: Kris Johnston
