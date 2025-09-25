Heavy police presence can be seen at a busy road leading into town, with the force closing off the area.

Ambulance and police are at the scene of Milfleet and Stonegate Street, which is now shut to oncoming traffic.

No entry can be gained when turning off from London Road, an eyewitness has said.

Police have closed off Milfleet and Stonegate Street in Lynn. Picture: Kris Johnston

It is currently unknown what the incident is at this stage.

Police have been seen turning drivers heading from the town centre back around.

Police have closed off Stonegate Street and the Milfleet. Picture: Kris Johnston

Police have closed off the road from the London Road direction. Picture: Kris Johnston