Help clean up Harding’s Pits in King’s Lynn

The Harding’s Pits Community Association (HPCA) has organised a clean-up on Saturday, March 24, to coincide with the Great British Spring Clean.

They are inviting all who use the bus-only route, as well as others, to come along.

Chairman Jane Dearling said: “We thought it was time to improve the whole environment, and so planned to participate in the Keep Britain Tidy’ annual clear up.

“Usually we don’t allow bad weather to deter us, but the covering of thick snow hid all the rubbish so we couldn’t go ahead.

“This time there may be March winds, but not, we hope, anymore of that white stuff.

“The HPCA pop-up canteen will be serving hot drinks, or chilled ones, because knowing the vagaries of the British weather we could well be in a heat-wave by then.”

To join, head to Harding’s Pit at 10am on March 24.