Increasing issues surrounding homelessness in West Norfolk were highlighted at an event in Lynn this week.

In connection with World Mental Health Day and World Homeless Day, a number of local and national organisations came together at The Place on Monday.

Officials from Shelter, the Purfleet Trust, Money Advice Hub, Probation Services, Norfolk Libraries, Lily, Steam House Café, Voluntary Norfolk, Samaritans and Lynn Night Shelter were on hand to raise awareness of the support on offer, as well as the impact homelessness can have on mental health.

Joy Wylie (Purfleet Trust KL), James Bryan (event organiser from Shelter), Holly Bridges (Steam House Cafe KL Service Manager), Tim Aske (Volunteering Norfolk), Borough Mayor Cllr Lesley Bambridge, Mary Grogan (Library Manager King's Lynn and Dersingham), Janet McCarthy (Outreach Lead King's Lynn Samaritans)

James Bryan, team leader at Shelter Norfolk, who helped organise the event, said: “The day was a success in terms of increasing local knowledge of the support available, although this was tempered with the consensus that as a sector we are increasingly struggling to find viable solutions for people due to the scale of the crisis.”

The particular focus of the day was the cost of living crisis, as people brace for the impact of increasing costs this winter.