Careline Community Service has launched a new, easy to use, website to reassure residents that help is just the push of a button away.

The new website launched earlier this week.

Careline Community Service, managed by West Norfolk Council, is a trusted supplier of Careline alarms and telecare.

King's Court, Borough Council of West Norfolk.. (43755272)

Councillor Adrian Lawrence, cabinet member for housing at West Norfolk Council said: “Our Careline service provides peace of mind for you and your family.

"The new website is more user friendly and informative about what they can offer. It showcases what products are available, how to use them and the cost.

“Alongside our Careline alarms the service offers falls detection, smoke and carbon monoxide detection.

"Our buddy buttons provide assistance outside of the home with roaming sims, GPS tracking and falls detection capability. We also install key safes which allow secure access to your home."

The new website can be found at careline-cs.org.uk

Careline can also be contacted by calling West Norfolk Council on 01553 616200.

At the end of 2020 Careline had in excess of 4100 alarm clients across Norfolk, parts of Cambridgeshire and Lincolnshire.

The UK based call centre provides assistance 24 hours a day, 365 days a year giving you and your loved ones peace of mind.