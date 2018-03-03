Help needed to return Gaywood Community Centre to former glory

A run-down facility in Gaywood which is currently undergoing renovation is in need of support from the community, officials have said.

Residents have already started rallying round to help revamp Gaywood Community Centre, but members of the committee say there is still a lot to do.

Gaywood Community Centre Renovation work starts.Pictured main entrance to the hall.

Committee chairwoman Adrienne Dickens, who took up the position last year, said she only became aware of its poor condition in October.

Mrs Dickens said the issues came to light when her son, who runs the Fairstead youth football team, used the centre’s changing rooms and parts of the ceiling fell down.

“We looked into to it and we found there was lots of things going wrong. There was no money in the bank anymore.”

Mrs Dickens said she set up a committee with a representative from each group that uses the hall.

Gaywood Community Centre Renovation work starts Pictured one of the many celings to be renovated.

Work began with the biggest issue – the centre’s roof –in January which it is hoped will be completed this week.

The committee has also applied for a windows and doors grant.

Mrs Dickens said they hope to revamp the main areas of the centre first, including the hall, the kitchen and the toilets within the next six months.

“We’re taking small steps at the moment as there’s so much to do,” she said.

Gaywood Community Centre Renovation work starts Pictured one of the function rooms.

Car boots, bingo evenings and a craft fair are among the events to be held in the coming months to raise funds to go back into the venue.

“Basically we’re asking everyone for help. We desperately need skips as some rooms are full of rubbish where the ceiling has fallen through.”

Despite the issues, the community centre is still a good venue, Mrs Dickens said.

“It has one of the biggest halls in the country and it has a sprung dance floor, so we have many dance groups. There’s plenty of space and it’s available for hire.

Gaywood Community Centre Renovation work starts.

“When it’s done up, it’s a lovely place, it’s just run-down.”

If you can help, contact Mrs Dickens on 07834 700285.