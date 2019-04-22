Help sought to trace missing King's Lynn woman

Police have appealed for help to trace a missing Lynn woman.

Emily Wallace, 45, was last seen near her home in Portland Street at around 9pm on Wednesday, April 17.

Officers believe she may have visited Ely in the last few days.

Emily is described as being of stocky build, with extremely short hair and about 5ft 4ins tall.

When last seen she is believed to have been wearing black polyester jogging bottoms, a blue t shirt and black trainers with electric blue piping on them. She has blue eyes and sometimes wears glasses.

Anyone who may have seen Emily or someone matching her description, or who has information about her whereabouts, is asked to contact police on 101.