‘Help us keep moving’, pleads West Norfolk bus operator on announcement of £1 million investment package

A bus operator, which this week announced a £1 million investment in its network, has called for radical action against what it calls Lynn’s “routinely gridlocked” traffic.

West Norfolk Community Transport (WNCT) has outlined plans for a new depot and offices, plus nine extra buses, which will come into service next month.

But the charity says its plans will only succeed if the public can be persuaded to swap their cars for the buses.

And, with a study of the town’s transport issues currently being undertaken, bosses have urged the authorities to act quickly.

Chief executive Howard Russell said: “It is not good news for anybody to be sitting in the routinely gridlocked traffic around the town centre, and especially not for us to invest to stand still.

“We are calling on both the county and borough councils to take bold and radical steps to end the current state of affairs.”

He insisted that was not meant as a “use it or lose it” warning, but was a plea to “support and help us.”

He said measures like traffic light synchronisation to give buses priority could be introduced now, but added: “There isn’t much in the way of support for public transport.”

But West Norfolk Council said operators can already raise such issues through an existing Lynn transport strategy group.

WNCT is one of the main operators which will take on extra routes when Stagecoach withdraws from most of West Norfolk’s bus network in April.

Under its Go to Town, banner WNCT will take over the running of routes 2, 3, 4 and 5, linking the town centre to North Lynn, the Woottons, the Grange estate via Lynnsport Way and Gaywood Park.

Financiers have backed their business plan for expansion, which has allowed them to buy a site on Oldmedow Road for a new depot, office and maintenance area.

Seven of the extra buses are brand new and contain the latest engine technology which the group says reduces their emission levels to a tenth of those for modern diesel cars.

Timetables can be found at www.wnct.co.uk or on its Facebook page.